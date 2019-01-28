Beating Retreat ceremony: Traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi – Roads you must avoid today

From afternoon till evening, traffic police have advised buses to avoid taking the ‘C’ Hexagon and some nearby roads. (Image: Reuters)

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in several parts of Delhi in view of the rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony which is held on January 29, bringing to a close the three-day Republic Day celebrations.

Delhiites travelling through the central part of the city on Monday should brace for detours and diversions as traffic restrictions will be imposed, police said.

For general traffic, Vijay Chowk will remain closed from 3.30pm to 9.30pm on Monday, Alok Kumar, Joint CP (traffic), said and added movement of vehicles on parts of Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Krishna Menon Marg, ‘C’ Hexagon and Dara Shikoh Road will also be restricted.

After 7 pm, parking will be available for those coming to see the lighting behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and ‘C’ Hexagon.

From afternoon till evening, traffic police have advised buses to avoid taking the ‘C’ Hexagon and some nearby roads.

Roads to be avoided:

As per the traffic police, roads to be avoided include Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Mathura Road, Shahjahan Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Bhairon Marg, Purana Qila Road, and Subramania Bharti Marg.

Delhi Traffic Police Tweet:

Bus routes:

Buses bound for Central Sectt. and Connaught Place coming from Shantipath-Sardar Patel Marg-Vinay Marg will take Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Vande Matram Marg- R/A Shankar Road – Park Street.

Buses bound for Central Sectt. will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bah Marg-Mandir Marg-Shankar Road.

Connaught Place-bound buses will take Mandir Marg, Kali Bah Marg, – G.P.O.-Baba Khadag Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place 86 return via Bhagat Singh Marg – Peshwa Road-Mandir Marg-Shankar Road and Vande Mataram Marg.

Buses coming from South Delhi on Tuglak Road and bound for Connaught Place/Central Sectt. will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road-Panchsheel Marg-Kamal Attaturk Marg-Simon Boliver Marg and follow the route as mentioned at Sl. No. 1.

Buses coming to Feroz Shah Road and Mandi House and proceeding to Connaught Place via Barakhamba Road will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Connaught Place bound buses coming on Shahjahan Road will proceed towards Shivaji Stadium via ‘C’ Hexagon-K.G. Marg.