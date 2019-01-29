Beating retreat 2019: When and how to watch Beating Retreat 2019 live telecast online

Beating retreat 2019: The ceremony will include three wings of armed forces, Army, Navy and Air Force playing their bands . (File photo)

Beating retreat 2019: In a few moments from now, Delhi will witness the majestic Beating Retreat parade at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony is held every year at Rashtrapati Bhavan to announce the culmination of the three-day Republic Day celebration in India and abroad. The ceremony begins at 3 pm today.

The ceremony will include three wings of armed forces, Army, Navy and Air Force playing their bands . People gather in large number to witness the occasion.

Those who are unable to watch this at the venue can log on to Doordarshan channels to watch it live sitting at their homes. Apart from Doordarshan people can watch the programme live on other channels as well.

Apart from Doordarshan, people can also watch the programme on the internet. If somebody wants to watch it online, all you need to do is log on to YouTube and watch the live performance.

Just like every year, the President will be the chief guest on the occasion. apart from bands of the Army, Navy and Air Force, bands of Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force, and Central Reserve Police Force will also participate in the event.

As per reports, as many as 27 tunes will be played at the venue, out of which 19 are composed by Indian musicians. some of the tunes that willl be played include ‘Kumaoni Geet’, ‘Paharon ki Rani’, ‘Indian Star’, ‘Queen of Satpura’, ‘Soldier-My Valentine’, ‘Veerta Ki Misal’, ‘Amar Senani’ among others.