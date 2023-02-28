Beat this! ‘United States of Kailasa’ makes it to UN, blames India for ‘persecution’ of Nithyananda

A representative of a fictional ‘country’ known as the ‘United States of Kailasa’, founded by absconding rape accused self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda, spoke at the United Nations in Geneva demanding protection for the ‘Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH)’, claiming he is being “persecuted”.

The 19th United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESR) meeting was represented by Vijayapriya Nithyananda, who claims to be the “Permanent Ambassador to the UN from the United States of Kailasa”, on February 22.

“Kailasa is the first sovereign state for Hindus, established by the supreme pontiff of Hinduism, Nithyanand Paramashivam, who is reviving the enlightened Hindu civilisation and its 10,000 indigenous traditions of Hinduism, including the Adi Shaivite indigenous agricultural tribes for which the supreme pontiff of Hinduism is the leader as well,” Vijayapriya said, in a video of which has been posted on the United Nations website.

“The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism and Kailasa have gone through intense persecution and human rights violation for reviving the indigenous traditions and lifestyle of Hinduism. And he was even banned from preaching and exiled from his birth country,” she said. She further asked UN and international diplomats to take measures “at the national and international levels to stop the persecution of Nithyananda and the two million Hindu diaspora population in Kailasa.”

USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability



Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva



The Economic, Social, and… pic.twitter.com/pNoAkWOas8 — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 25, 2023

Nithyananda, who faces rape and abduction charges, fled India in 2019. The rape case against him was filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his former driver Lenin. The self-styled godman was arrested and later released on bail.

A year after he fled, he allegedly founded his own ‘Hindu sovereign nation’ called ‘Kailasa’, and also issued visas for tourists, and invited people for a three-day tour to ‘Kailasa’. Its website describes Kailasa as the “greatest Hindu nation on earth”, and has its own flag and emblem.

Nithyananda later also unveiled a new central bank and freshly minted currency of Kailasa called the ‘Kailashian dollars’, along with claims such as the ‘Kailasa’ country had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with another nation to host his bank.