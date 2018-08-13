Beat this! Class 10 boy steals Rs 46 lakh from father, distributes it among friends on Friendship Day

A Class 10 boy in Madhya Pradesh has done the unthinkable on Friendship Day this year! (PTI)

A Class 10 boy in Madhya Pradesh has done the unthinkable on Friendship Day this year! The boy, who hails from the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, distributed a staggering Rs 46 lakh that he stole from his father among his friends in school. This deed of extreme generosity included a lump sum gift of Rs 15 lakh cash to a daily wager’s son and Rs 3 lakh to a friend who did his homework, the Times of India reported.

The frustrated father, who is a builder by profession, had kept the money from a sale of property deal worth Rs 60 lakhs in his cupboard. The teenager’s father later found out that the money was missing from his cupboard and a report was immediately filed with the police.

As there were no signs of possible theft, the police began the probe and solved the case. The probe unveiled that it was the builder’s son who had distributed the whopping amount among his friends, classmates and a boy in his neighbourhood. No surprises for guessing but the large-hearted boy did not leave anyone empty-handed.

The report added that while of the recipients bought a new car, the daily wager’s son is missing after receiving the Rs 15 lakh bounty. Nearly 35 of his classmates in school and coaching centre bought themselves some exciting goodies like smartphones and silver bracelets.

“The boy’s father has given us a list of students and we are trying to contact all of them. Parents of five students, who got the biggest shares, were summoned by the police and were told to return the money within five days. No case has been registered so far as all those involved are minors,” The Superintendent of Police, B S Tomar told TOI.

The police have so far recovered Rs 15 lakh and efforts are underway to retrieve the rest.