Jharkhand namaz room row: High drama in state Assembly as BJP stalls proceedings, sings bhajans

Updated: September 07, 2021 2:40 PM

The BJP MLAs have been protesting the earmarking of the space to offer namaz in the state assembly and the state’s employment policy. 

The BJP created a ruckus over the allotment of a ‘namaz hall’ in the Jharkhand Assembly with its MLAs chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and Hanuman Chalisa while trooping into the Well of the state assembly. The protests stopped the assembly from transacting any substantial business for the third day of its Monsoon Session.  

On Tuesday, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mehto repeatedly urged the protesting members to allow the conduct of business. ““No disrespect would be tolerated to the chair. If you are angry, beat me but don’t disrupt the proceedings,” the Speaker told the protesting MLAs.

“Please go back to your seats…I am pained. The Chair is not a subject for mockery. Yesterday, you behaved badly…This is the question of the faith of 3.5 crore people and your conduct gives pain,” he added.

Replying to Mahto’s remarks, BJP MLA CP Singh said that it was an emotional statement by the Speaker but even his party MLAs were sad to seen that the former’s “behaviour was not impartial”.

