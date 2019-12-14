Bear true faith, allegiance to Constitution, Jagdeep Dhankhar tells Mamata Banerjee

The governor has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government in the state over several issues. (PTI photo)

Amid violent protests in parts of the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to demonstrate her true faith and allegiance to the Constitution in the present situation. Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock parts of West Bengal for the second consecutive day on Saturday, as people set several buses and portions of a railway station complex on fire.

“@MamataOfficial. Distressed and pained at events unfolding in the State. Chief Minister as per oath has to ‘bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India. “And I as Governor will ‘to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law,” Dhankhar wrote in his Twitter handle.

The governor has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government in the state over several issues. Urging the people to maintain calm and protest democratically, the chief minister on Saturday warned the agitators of strict action if they took law into their own hands. Banerjee, also the ruling Trinamool Congress supremo, has repeatedly said she will not allow the amended Citizenship Act or the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be implemented in West Bengal.