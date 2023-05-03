Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court rejects plea to commute death sentence of convict Balwant Singh Rajoana

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of Balwant Singh Rajaona, convicted in the killing of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, to commute his death sentence to a life term.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said that competent authority (Government of India) will decide on the plea of the convict seeking mercy.

Beant Singh and 16 others were blown up by a human bomb Dilawar Singh Babbar outside the Punjab civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995.

Rajaona, a Punjab police constable and member of Babbar Khalsa International, was convicted for the 1995 assassination. He was found guilty and subsequently sentenced to death by a special CBI court in Chandigarh on August 1, 2007.

Rajaona was the backup human bomb in case Dilawar had failed in his mission. The now 56-year-old police constable has spent 26 years in jail.

His mercy petitions have been pending with the courts for the last eight years.

Earlier, on March 2, the apex court had reserved its verdict on Rajoana’s plea after the submissions by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the convict, and Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj.