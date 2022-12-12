‘Be ready to kill Modi’: MP Congress leader Raja Pateriya booked for controversial remark against PM

Senior Congress leader and former minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Raja Pateriya, was on Monday booked for his alleged remarks that people should be “ready to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi” to save the Constitution of India.

Referring to the Prime Minister, Pateriya can be heard saying in a video that Modi would “end elections” and divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language. “The lives of Dalits, tribals, and minorities are in danger. If the Constitution is to be saved, then be ready to kill Modi,” Pateriya can be heard saying in the viral video.

“A complaint has been filed against Raja Pateriya and we have registered an FIR. Derogatory remarks have been used in the video which can cause unrest. A probe is underway and further action shall follow,” Dharmraj Meena, Superintendent of Police, Panna, told news agency ANI. The FIR came after directions to this effect were issued by state Home minister Narottam Mishra to the police.

“It is expected of Congress that their national leaders use bad language against the Prime Minister. This is the reason that the Congress is losing its relevance in the country. I have instructed SP of Panna to register an FIR against Raja Pateriya with immediate effect,” Mishra said.

The remarks by Pateriya were made on Sunday at a meeting of Mandalam sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee in Panna. The event was attended by several Congress leaders and party workers.

“Modi will end elections, Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste, language; the lives of Dalits, tribals, and minorities are in danger. If the constitution is to be saved, then be ready to kill Modi,” Pateriya can be heard saying in the viral video. He, however, adds in the same video that the “killing” he is referring to is meant to be applied politically.

After the BJP used the remarks to target the Congress, Pateriya issued a clarification stating that his remarks were misinterpreted. “A video has surfaced…in which it is alleged that I had said that I will kill Modi. Being a follower of Gandhi, I can never talk about anybody’s murder. The video is a misinterpretation,” he said, adding that what he really meant to say was that it was necessary to defeat Modi to protect the Constitution, minorities, Dalits, and tribals and to tackle unemployment.

The former minister’s clarification failed to cut ice with the BJP which has launched a fierce offensive against the Congress over the remarks. In a video message, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the remarks expose the true face of the Congress and its hate-filled mindset.

“PM Modi lives in the hearts of the people, he is at the centre of the admiration and faith of the entire country. Congress leaders can’t face the PM in an electoral battle… one Congress leader talks about his murder. This is the height of jealousy and hatred…Such things won’t be tolerated. An FIR is being registered, and the law will take its course,” he said.