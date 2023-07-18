scorecardresearch
    ‘Be ready for another 26/11…’: Mumbai Police gets threat call targetting PM Modi

    According to the details, the caller talked about targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Written by India News Desk
    The Mumbai Police on Tuesday received another threat call wherein the caller warned of carrying out an attack similar to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. According to the details, the caller talked about targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    A case under section 509 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unknown caller, the Mumbai Police said, ANI reported.

    Also Read: Gorakhpur man detained for threatening to kill PM Modi, CM Adityanath on 112 helpline

    Earlier on July 12 too, the Mumbai Police had received a call from an unidentified man, threatening to carry out a 26/11-like terror attack.

    The call was made in connection with Seema Haider, who ran away from Pakistan with her four children and entered India illegally through Nepal. The caller had warned of an attack if Seema did not return to her native country.

    However, later, the Mumbai Police called it a hoax call and ordered a probe into it.

    Also Read: Assassination threat to PM Modi, CM Adityanath, teenager apprehended from Lucknow

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 15:11 IST

