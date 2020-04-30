‘Be patient, will ensure safe return’: CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to UP migrants stranded in other states

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File Photo PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has appealed to the migrants stranded in other states to exercise patience and advised them against walking towards their homes while assuring them of putting in place adequate transport arrangements to facilitate their return. The appeal comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed inter-state movement of stranded workers, students and tourists in view of the restrictions imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus.

CM Adityanath said that the state government is preparing for the return of stranded migrants and that Lucknow is holding talks with other states to prepare an action for the purpose. “Maintain patience that you have shown till now. A detailed plan is being prepared after contacting states concerned to ensure that all return to their homes safely. Therefore, stay where you are and remain in contact with the respective state governments. Do not start moving on foot,” he tweeted.

The Chief Minister has asked officials to keep ready quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens for about six lakh people from UP who are stranded in different states due to suspension rail, road and air traffic since March 25.

According to reports, the state government has written letters to different states seeking detailed data on migrant labourers and workers along with their names, mobile numbers and addresses as well as medical reports.

A government spokesperson told PTI that workers stranded in Madhya Pradesh will be brought back on Thursday and those in Gujarat on Friday by buses. The Uttar Pradesh government had on March 28-29 arranged over 100 buses to facilitate the return of around 4 lakh people from Delhi.

The government asked migrants in Rajasthan and Haryana that they will also be brought back. Around 50,000 people are stranded in both the states.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government facilitated the return of 11,500 students of the state from Kota in Rajasthan. Around 15,000 students staying in Prayagraj have already returned safely to their homes in different districts of the state.

In much-needed relief for people stranded in different states due to the lockdown, the MHA on Wednesday allowed inter-state movement of migrants, students and others to reach their respective destinations with certain conditions. Lakhs of migrant workers and students are stranded at various places for over a month due to the nationwide lockdown which came into effect from March 25.