Be it surgical strike or making Netaji’s files public, we have taken tough decisions: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering at the Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of ‘Azad Hind Sarkar’ on Sunday said that his government has taken some big and tough decisions. “In last 4 yrs, several measures were taken to strengthen the defence. Best technologies were brought to the defence. This govt has the strength to make big&tough decisions, it’ll continue. Be it the surgical strike or making the files of Netaji public, the decision was taken by our govt,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled the contribution made by Bose and his army during freedom movements. “We have reached ‘Swaraj’ after lakhs of sacrifices. It is our responsibility to maintain this ‘Swaraj’ with ‘Suraaj’,” he said.

“Netaji had promised an India where everyone has equal rights&equal opportunities. He had promised a prosperous nation which was proud of its traditions, development in all areas. He had promised to uproot ‘divide & rule’. Even after so many years those dreams remain unfulfilled,” the prime minister added.

Earlier in the day, paying tributes to all those police personnel who laid their lives in the life of duty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the National Police Memorial. He also honoured the survivors of the Hot Spring Incident— which happened in Ladakh in 1959. In this case, Chinese troops had ambushed ten police personnel.