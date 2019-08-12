Be careful or we will lose Kashmir, Digvijaya Singh’s advice to Modi, Shah and Doval

Digvijaya Singh said that the government has failed at handling the situation in Kashmir following the repeal of Article 370 provisions.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh has warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to exercise caution in dealing with Jammu and Kashmir and any misadventure could result in India losing Kashmir altogether. Citing international media reports, Singh said that the government has failed at handling the situation in Kashmir following the repeal of Article 370 provisions granting special status to the state and asserted that saving Kashmir should be the primary focus of the government.

“See what is happening in Kashmir. They (government) have burnt their hands in the fire. Saving Kashmir is our primary focus. I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and Ajit Doval ji to be careful otherwise we will lose Kashmir,” Singh said.

The remarks by Singh, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal to BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, came amid the Congress’ scathing attack on BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his remarks directed at India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Digvijaya Singh said that Shivraj should be ashamed of himself. “Nehru ji ke pairon ki dhool bhi nahi hain Shivraj, sharam aani chahiye unko. (Shivraj is not even a particle of dust from Nehru ji’s leg. He should be ashamed of himself),” he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also lashed out at Shivraj for his remark. He said that Nehru was called the maker of modern India and passing a derogatory remark 55 years after his death is highly objectionable and condemnable. “He struggled for the freedom struggle. His work and contribution in the nation’s interest are unforgettable,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Speaking at a public event, Shivraj had said last week that Nehru had called a ceasefire when Indian forces were pushing back Pakistan tribals out of Kashmir. Had there been no ceasefire for few days, he said, the entire Kashmir would have been ours. He then went on to appropriate Article 370 as Nehru’s mistake.

The BJP and Congress leaders are sparing no chance to snap at each other over the Kashmir situation for the past few days. The BJP leaders have been maintaining that Nehru’s decision to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations was the root of the conflict and had Sardar Patel handled Kashmir just like Hyderabad and Junagadh, the entire Valley would have been a part of India. The Congress, on the other hand, has alleged that Nehru and Patel were on the same page with regard to Kashmir and Nehru should be credited for the successful integration of Kashmir.