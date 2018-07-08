‘Be a man, you can!’ BJP, Congress IT cell chiefs lock horns over 5-month-old video in Vasundhara Raje rally

“While PM Modi is gaining control of @facebook, he’s losing control of his cadre. Open infighting on display at PM Modi’s Jaipur rally,” the Congress had tweeted.

The IT cell heads of Congress and BJP are indulged in a war of words over an alleged video of a Rajasthan rally where slogans were raised against chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia. The controversy erupted when the Congress shared the five-month-old video from Jhunjhunu, mistaking it for PM Narendra Modi’s Jaipur rally. “While PM Modi is gaining control of @facebook, he’s losing control of his cadre. Open infighting on display at PM Modi’s Jaipur rally,” the Congress had tweeted. Moreover, the Congress and its IT chief head, Divya Spandana, tweeted that they were not able to upload the same video on Facebook.

“Tried uploading this video on @facebook but for some strange reason, Facebook is not publishing it. Can you guys try and revert? It’s a video from @narendramodi rally today in Jaipur,” Congress’ IT cell chief Divya Spandana tweeted. “Hey, @facebook we’re unable to upload this video on our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IndianNationalCongress/ …. Can you tell us why? Or should we ask @rsprasad? (sic)” the Congress said.

In the video shared by Congress, a number of people were seen raising slogans which implied that they have no problem with PM Narendra Modi but Vasundhara Raje won’t be spared now.

However, soon it emerged that the video is old and not from PM Modi’s latest rally. “Oops..this video was taken in Jhunjhunu and not in Jaipur, where CM Vasundhara Raje and PM Modi were present, as the infighting between the BJP cadre broke out,” the Congress said on Twitter after realising its mistake.

“Apologies: apparently this video is from March and not yesterday…gosh Rajasthan BJP lost it that long back??,” Congress IT cell chief Tweeted.

To this, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted that grand old party has scored a self-goal. “Congress scores a self-goal (as always) on Twitter. Claims a 5-month-old video is from the prime minister’s rally in Jaipur on Saturday,” Malviya tweeted.

To this, his Congress counterpart took a scathing jibe and said that even if the video was old, it was genuine. “Yes we did make that mistake. But the content is real. Will you acknowledge Amit? Be a man, you can :)” she said.