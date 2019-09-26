Be 100 per cent sure about NRC in West Bengal: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kailash Vijayvargiya has said not a single Hindu will have to leave the country as long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented in West Bengal. His remark comes despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s repeated statements that she will not allow the exercise to be rolled out in her state. Speaking at a programme in Kolkata on Wednesday, the BJP leader, who is also in-charge of party’s affairs in the state, said that not a single Hindu will have to leave the country as long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister.

“Be 100% sure about NRC in Bengal. But Hindus have nothing to fear as we are soon bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament,” he said.

“As the national general secretary of BJP I want to assure all of you that NRC will be implemented but not a single Hindu will have to leave the country. Each and every Hindu will be given citizenship,” Vijayvargiya added.

Without naming the TMC, he lashed out at the ruling party for trying to misguide people over NRC. “The attempt by some political parties to create a fear psychosis among the people will not yield any results,” he said.

He said that Hindus from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan are coming to India to protect their lives. “They have nothing to worry about as long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister and Amit Shah is Home Minister,” the BJP leader said.

The BJP has been asserting that it will implement NRC exercise in West Bengal once it comes to power. The BJP’s stand on NRC issue has irked Mamata Banerjee who has said that she will not allow NRC in the state. The matter has become a hot political potato in the state now with Banerjee claiming that 11 people have lost their lives after NRC exercise in Assam. The final NRC list in Assam was published on August 31 with 3.11 crore names. It omitted 19 lakh names.