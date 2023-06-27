Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body of Bengaluru, has issued a notification announcing a ban on the sacrifice of animals in public places in preparation for the upcoming festival of Eid-Al-Adha, also known as Bakrid. The ban encompasses several locations, including roads, hospitals, schools, colleges, parks, and both the interior and exterior areas of places of worship.

According to the circular, only authorised abattoirs will be permitted to slaughter animals for consumption during this religious festival. The BBMP has made it clear that any individuals or organisations found violating the guidelines will face prosecution under the Karnataka State Animal Sacrifices Act of 1959.

Offenders may be subject to prosecution under Section 3 of the Karnataka State Animal Sacrifices Act 1959 punishable up to six months imprisonment/penalty or both, the BBMP said in a statement, adding that the offence carries a punishment of 5 years imprisonment under Section 429 of the IPC.

Dr. K P Ravikumar, the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry at BBMP, emphasized that individuals found breaking the law would face legal consequences as per the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act of 2020.

BBMP noted that the ban on the slaughter of animals in public places during Bakrid was not a recent development. “Even before, we had prohibited the slaughtering of animals on public roads. Maintaining cleanliness is a major concern, and the transportation of cows, cattle, calves, and bullocks of all ages for slaughter is a punishable offense,” the official stated.

The BBMP’s notification clearly outlines the areas where the prohibition on animal sacrifices will be enforced. These include public roads, footpaths, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, temples, mosques, and other religious places of worship, as well as parks and other public spaces.

This move by the BBMP aims to ensure public order, cleanliness, and the smooth functioning of daily activities during the festive season.