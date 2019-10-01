BBMP Mayor polls: Clean sweep for BJP; wins Mayor, deputy Mayor posts

BJP leader Gautam Kumar is elected as new Mayor of Bengaluru.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates M Gautam Kumar and CS Rammohan Raju have been elected as the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru. Kumar will be the 54th Mayor of the city. He defeated Congress nominee R Satyanarayana to win the top post in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru’s local civic body. Raju, who is the BJP corporator from Bommanahalli, got 129 votes against JD-S rival Gangamma who got 108 votes.

Kumar, who originally hails from Rajasthan, secured 129 votes in the elections. His election to the post comes amidst confusion and differences within the local unit of the ruling BJP.

Gautam Kumar’s opponent Sathyanarayana, who represents Dattatreya Temple ward in the local civic body, got 112 votes out of total 249-vote electoral college.

Members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, MLAs and MLCs and city corporators are eligible to vote in election for the post of Bengaluru mayor.

Congratulations on being elected as the Mayor for Bengaluru, Sri Gautam Kumar. As a Yuva Morcha karyakarta, you had shown dedication and ability for hardwork. I am confident that you will bring those qualities to help Bengaluru in your term. #BBMPMayor — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 1, 2019

The disqualification of several of their MLAs by former Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar proved costly for the Congress and Janata Dal – Secular, who continue to be in alliance in the BBMP council. Former legislators like R Roshan Baig, Byrathi Basavaraj were among many others who could not votes denting the Congress-JD-S chances.

Meanwhile, Tejasvi Surya, MP from Bengaluru south constituency, congratulated Gautam Kumar on being elected as the new Mayor of the city.

