BBC Modi film row: Protests at Jamia after 4 arrested ahead of Gujarat riots documentary screening

Jamia Millia Islamia news: Protests and sloganeering were reported from inside Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university after the Delhi Police detained four students after the Left-affiliated Students’ Federation of India announced its plan to screen the controversial documentary at 6 PM on campus.

The four students detained include Azeez, a student of Jamia Milia Islamia and SFI Jamia Unit Secretary; Nivedya, a Jamia Student and SFI South Delhi Area Vice President; Abhiram and Tejas, both Jamia students and SFI Unit members, the SFI said in a statement. The students’ body called for a protest against the detention at 4 PM.

Also Read

BBC documentary row: Ruckus at JNU, Jamia plans screening at 6 PM today

The university administration issued a circular reiterating that the screening or gathering of students on campus is not allowed and warned of action against any such attempts. “The university is taking all possible measures to prevent people/organisations having a vested interest to destroy the peaceful academic atmosphere of the university,” the varsity said in a statement, adding that strict disciplinary action shall be taken against organisers in case of any violation.

Meanwhile, media reports also claimed the presence of riot police outside the Jamia campus to prevent any flare-up or untoward incident. The SFI’s Jamia unit has released a poster informing the documentary will be screened at 6 pm at the MCRC lawn gate no 8.

Also Read

BBC documentary timed to discredit India’s G20 presidency: Kerala Governor



The situation at Jamia comes a day after reports of violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University over the screening of the BBC documentary on campus on Tuesday. JNUSU, the students’ body that organised the screening alleged that the administration cut off power supply to prevent the screening. Students also alleged that stones were pelted at the students who resumed the film on mobile phones and laptops near the JNUSU office.

The JNU administration, which had earlier issued an advisory stating that there was no permission given for the screening, said it has recevied no complaint or report of any unusual incident on campus.