BBC documentary row: Ruckus at JNU, Jamia plans screening at 6 PM today

Violence and chaos ensued at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus over the JNUSU’s scheduled screening of the controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ as students accused the university administration of “cutting off” power ahead of the scheduled event.

The JNUSU had scheduled a screening of the documentary at 9 PM on campus. However, the campus plunged into darkness just ahead of the scheduled screening, following which students took to mobile phones and laptops to watch the documentary after the power cut.

Also Read: AK Antony’s son quits Congress day after opposing BBC documentary on PM Modi

There were also reports of alleged stone-pelting and violence against students who had voluntarily gathered near the JNUSU office for the screening. The students also marched to the nearest police station to register a complaint over the incident. However, no FIR has been filed in the case yet.

Meanwhile, dismissing the charges levelled by the students, the university administration said that there was “nothing unusual” in the power cut that occurred on Tuesday evening. “Faults in the electricity lines happen sometimes. This is not unusual. We are looking into the rumours of violence on campus and the JNU administration will issue a statement,” JNU PRO Ajit Kumar said.

“There is no comment or clarification on this from the administration yet. No student has reported about anything unusual happening on campus,” he added when asked about the allegations that power had been deliberately cut off by the administration.

While the JNUSU has blamed the ABVP for the violence reported on campus, the ABVP has claimed that it was the SFI that had orchestrated the whole episode. Notably, the JNU administration had issued an advisory against the screening of the documentary, stating that no permission had been sought for the screening and warned of disciplinary action against any attempt to screen the documentary.

Also Read: Campuses on boil over screening of blocked BBC documentary against PM Modi

Amid the students’ allegations against the JNU administration and reports of violence, it has now been reported that students have planned a screening fo the documentary at the Jamia Milia Islamia university in Delhi at 6 PM today. Reports suggested a build-up of police personnel outside the campus as well as unverified allegations of some students being detained.

On Saturday, the ABVP filed a complaint with the university administration over the screening of the documentary on the University of Hyderabad campus. A police complaint was also filed against the JNUSU for scheduling the screening of the documentary, links to which have been ordered to be blocked by the Government of India on YouTube and Twitter.