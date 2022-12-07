Bawana MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes for Delhi MCD elections began at 8:00 am today. Bawana Delhi constituency held MCD polls in six wards, namely, Pooth Kalan, Begumpur, Shahbaad Dairy, Pooth Khurd, Bawana and Nangal Thakran. The voting was held on December 4, 2022. The results will be announced today itself once the counting is over.

Who are the key candidates?

Ritu Solanki, Dharmender Kumar, Ram Chander, Umindra Rana, Pawan Sehrawat and Manisha Nain are the AAP candidates from Pooth Kalan, Begumpur, Shahbaad Dairy, Pooth Khurd, Bawana and Nangal Thakran respectively. Congress is being represented by Kuldeep Sehrawat and Brahmprakash is representing the BJP.

When the rest of city was busy voting for MCD polls on Dec 7, residents of Katewara village in Bawana boycotted the polls, which made it a hot topic of discusion in the media. According to multiple reports, the boycott was due to lack of development in the area. People are now eagerly waiting to see which government will have the onus of development in the constituency.

07:49 (IST) 7 Dec 2022 How was the voter turnout like? Delhi reported a turnout of around 50% in Dec 5, 2022 municipal polls which was lower than that what it recorded in 2017 and 2012 (around 54%).

