Bawana Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Date and Time: A total of six wards went under poll in Delhi’s Bawana constituency for the 2022 MCD election. These six wards are Pooth Kalan, Begumpur, Shahbaad Dairy, Pooth Khurd, Bawana and Nangal Thakran.

Bawana MCD Result Date & Time:

The voting was held on December 4, 2022. The counting of votes will begin on December 7, Wednesday at 8:00 am. The results will be announced the same day once the counting is over.

Also Read: Surveys predict AAP sweep in Delhi, BJP placed at distant second

In an interesting turn of events, residents of Katewara village in Bawana boycotted the polls. According to multiple media reports, the boycott was due to lack of development in the area. This has made Bawana a hot topic of discussion among the politicos and people are eagerly waiting to see which government will have the onus of development in the constituency.

Also Read: Will the BJP juggernaut come to a grinding halt? Top surveys predict AAP shocker for BJP in capital – 5 Points

Ritu Solanki, Dharmender Kumar, Ram Chander, Umindra Rana, Pawan Sehrawat and Manisha Nain are the AAP candidates from Pooth Kalan, Begumpur, Shahbaad Dairy, Pooth Khurd, Bawana and Nangal Thakran respectively. Congress is being represented by Kuldeep Sehrawat and Brahmprakash is representing the BJP.

A total of 1.45 crore electors were eligible to exercise their franchise in the MCD elections. The State Election Commission said that the poll percentage was around 50.47 per cent at 5.30 PM when the scheduled voting time ended. A total of 13,638 polling booths were set up across Delhi, along with 68 model polling stations and as many pink booths.

In the 2017 MCD polls, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards, while AAP won 48 wards and Congress was in power in 27 wards. The polling percentage in 2017 was around 53 per cent.