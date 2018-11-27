Battleground Rajasthan: Arvind Kejriwal missing in action as AAP hopes to spring a surprise

The AAP has deployed its senior leadership including Delhi ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendra Jain to campaign in Rajasthan. (IE)

Rajasthan appears to be heading for a bipolar contest with both national parties — BJP and Congress — kicking off their campaigns on Monday. The countdown for the battle has begun and as expected, the BJP and Congress have taken centre stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi on Monday kickstarted their campaigns with multiple rallies at six different places.

In this high-decibel game that is witnessing an intense war of words between both these parties, Arvind Kejriwal — whose Aam Aadmi Party is contesting on all 200 seats in Rajasthan — is missing in action. While the AAP began the groundwork for the Rajasthan polls much before the BJP and Congress and even declared its list of candidates six months ago, the party leadership does not appear to be too enthused about its prospects in Rajasthan.

The seriousness of the party in putting up a decent fight in the state can be gauged by its decision to name Kumar Vishwas as Rajasthan chief in 2017, a year ahead of polls, and then replacing him with Deepak Bajpai. The latter has been camping in the state for over six months to script a much-needed victory ahead of the general election in 2019. But for Arvind Kejriwal who started early in the game, his own absence could come back to haunt his party.

AAP Rajasthan in-charge Deepak Bajpai denies this and says that the AAP has a different style of campaigning. “Kejriwal is not missing from the ground. He just addressed a rally on October 28, and will come again,” he told The Financial Express Online. Bajpai further said that senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will start the campaign from Tuesday and will have 24 public meetings. He did, however, admit that he has no information about Kejriwal’s programme in the state in the coming days.

The AAP has also deployed its senior leadership including Delhi ministers Gopal Rai and Satyendra Jain to campaign in the state. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann too will hold 25-30 public meetings in the state. He, however, admits that AAP cannot match the two national parties when it comes to a large-scale campaigning due to limited resources at its disposal.

“They (BJP and Congress) cannot beat us in our turf which is a people-led campaign. And we cannot beat them on their turf which is a leader-led campaign. So we are not looking for a leader-to-leader contest in Rajasthan,” Bajpai said downplaying Kejriwal’s absence from Rajasthan.

Bajpai, who also handled the Punjab campaign where the party won 22 of 117 seats, further said that AAP is the only cadre-based party in Rajasthan and is fighting this election with its volunteers who are doing a door-to-door campaign in the state. When asked about PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s aggressive campaign in the state, Bajpai said: “We are not an election machine. We don’t have choppers to fly one place to others. So we cannot afford such an extravaganza. We are contesting this election on people’s sacred money and we are accountable for that.”

Bajpai also said that the BJP and Congress started their campaigns much after the AAP in Rajasthan. He said: “We declared our candidates six months ago but BJP and Congress did it just weeks before the polls. The AAP candidates began their campaigns much before the two parties. So we are reaching out to people our way and who knows, they may spring a surprise.”

Bajpai, however, refused to comment on the outcomes but said that he was confident of playing a decisive role in the House. While the AAP leader is confident of making a mark in the state, almost all opinion polls suggest a different story with just 10 of 200 seats for the AAP and BSP combined.