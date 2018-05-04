Battle over Dyal Singh college name change intensifies, Chairman says DU autonomous, Centre cannot interfere

Dyal Singh College (Photo: PTI)

A day after Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed the Chairman of the governing body of Dyal Singh College over a bid to change the name of the college and charged him with ‘hurting religious sentiments’, the Chairman Amitabh Sinha has hit back at Centre contending that it has no say in the matter.

“Delhi University is autonomous and, therefore, the government cannot have a say in its administrative matters. The stand taken by the MPs led by the HRD minister defies history, law as well as relevant university rules,” Indian express quoted Sinha as saying.

This comes after Union Human Resource Minister, Prakash Javadekar, recently clarified that government would not allow the change in the name of the college. On Thursday, Harsimrat Badal, Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader, said that changing the name of the college will hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community and demanded strict action against the college administration.

According to reports, the college organised its annual function, on April 25, under the banner of ‘Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College’, which invited strong reactions from Badal. Defending the decision to use the name, Sinha said, “Students had put up banners with the new name in an annual function. Though the DU is yet to take a final decision, the Governing Body is capable of looking after the administrative duties.”

Delhi University, on Wednesday, clarified that no such name change has happened. Sinha also said Javadekar “went back on his promise that the government would not intervene in the matter”, which “belies the trust that was reposed in not the person but the chair of the ministry”.

Javadekar had earlier said, “We had asked them to reconsider the move. We will not allow the college to be renamed. If there are two Dyal Singh colleges, they can call them A and B or 1 and 2 to differentiate.”

The tussle between university colleges and the government is not new for Delhi University. The issue of autonomous status for Shri Ram College of Commerce and St Stephens has made headlines on several occasions and the reservation of seats for Delhi students, a proposal by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, has been a bone of contention between the government and the university administration.