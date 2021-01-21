Battle for Nandigram: Over 2 lakh people who chant Jai Shri Ram with BJP, Suvendu Adhikari dares Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal: Adhikari had asked Mamata Banerjee to get a letter pad ready with the words 'former CM' written on it.

West Bengal Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee in a rally yesterday, saying that he will ensure her defeat in Nandigram. Speaking during a rally in Hooghly, Adhikari said that he takes the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on a BJP ticket. Firing a fresh salvo at Banerjee, he said that Didi had relied on 62,000 votes (hinting at Muslims) to contest from Nandigram, but 2.13 lakh people who chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ support the BJP.

Speaking at Chandan Nagar (Hooghly), Adhikari said that he doesn’t know who will contest from Nandigram on a BJP ticket as the central BJP leadership is yet to take a decision. He, however, added that he will make sure that Mamata Banerjee loses the poll by half a lakh votes. He urged voters in Chandan Nagar to look after BJP in the constituency, saying that Nandigram is his responsibility.

Sending a message to those supporting CPI(M), Adhikari urged them to vote for BJP.

“To the people of the Left Front, I want to say if you are going to rallies of TMC, go but make sure that you vote for BJP. Else, they (TMC) would not allow you to cast your votes. To Trinamool company, I want to say that you are watching a trailer, picture abhi baaki hai,” said Adhikari.

Suvendu Adhikari will address a Mega Public Meeting of the BJP in Anandapur Village (Keshpur CD, Ghatal), Paschim Medinipur today. He urged people to join in thousands of numbers to democratically uproot the Trinamool Congress and usher in the dream of “Sonar Bangla”.

Earlier this week, Adhikari had asked Mamata Banerjee to get a letter pad ready with the words ‘former CM’ written on it, soon after she announced to contest from Nandigram accepting Adhikari’s challenge.

Adhikari, who was one of the most trusted aides of Mamata Banerjee and face of the Nandigram movement that brought TMC to power in West Bengal 10 years ago, joined BJP in December 2020. In the recent past, many TMC leaders have crossed the line to join BJP ahead of the Assembly Elections.