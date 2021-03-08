Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce verdict in 2008 case today

Batla House encounter case of 2008

Batla House encounter case: A Delhi Court will today pronounce its verdict in the Batla House encounter case of 2008. At the time of encounter on 19 September 2008, there were five militants on the spot — Shahzad Ahmed, Ariz Khan alias Junaid, Atif Ameen, Mohd Sajid and Mohd Saif. Atif Ameen and Mohd Sajid were killed during the encounter while Shahzad was convicted after he was found guilty of attempting to cause the death of head constables Balwant Singh and Rajbir Singh and causing the death of Inspector MC Sharma.

News agency ANI reports that the court will today pass judgment in the case of Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018. According to Delhi Police, Ariz Khan was at the spot during the Batla encounter but managed to escape. Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a decade of allegedly being on the run, ANI reported.

Saket Court’s additional session judge Sandeep Yadav is scheduled to pronounce the judgment today. During the last hearing, the judge had issued a production warrant against Ariz Khan for his presence during the passing of judgment today. Ariz is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

According to the report, the Delhi Police had earlier claimed that Ariz was present at Batla House and had managed to escape during the encounter on September 19, 2008. In the encounter, two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid, were killed while two other suspects — Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan were arrested earlier.

The encounter took place just a week after five serial blasts occurred in Delhi on 13 September 2008 in which at least 30 people lost their lives and over 100 injured.