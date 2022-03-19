‘Baseless’: Om Prakash Rajbhar denies meeting Amit Shah; says SBSP not to rejoin NDA

The BJP had severed its ties with the SBSP in 2019.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar today rejected the reports of his party returning to the BJP-led NDA fold. He also termed the reports of him meeting Home Minister Amit Shah baseless. Rajbhar said that he is busy preparing for local body polls and is working to ensure the victory of the Samajwadi Party alliance.

“The reports are baseless. Neither did I go to Delhi nor did I meet anyone. I’m busy in preparations for local body polls, working to make candidates of SP-alliance victorious,” said Rajbhar.

He claimed that the photos shared on social media to substantiate his meeting with Shah are old photos that are being reposted again. “Those are old photos. Someone can repost the old photos and say whatever they want,” said Rajbhar.

SBSP’s national spokesperson Piyush Mishra also rejected the reports. “The news of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party going with the Bharatiya Janata Party is baseless, the party was with the Samajwadi Party, is and will remain so!” he said.

SBSP’s National General Secretary and Chief spokesperson, said, “In the process of creating atmosphere by putting old photos, the news itself became fake. Please beware of rumours…”

पुरानी फ़ोटो लगाकर माहौल बनानें के चक्कर मे खबर ही फर्जी बन गयी….



The BJP had severed its ties with the SBSP in 2019. The SBSP had contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. While the alliance got 125 seats, the SBSP got six seats out of 19 that it contested.