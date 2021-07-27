Basavaraj S Bommai to be Karnataka’s new Chief Minister

BJP’s legislature party in Karnataka has elected Lingayat leader Basavaraj S Bommai as the next chief minister of Karnataka. Bommai is considered to be a close confidant of caretaker chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who tendered his resignation on Monday. The announcement was made by BJP observer for the state and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. […]
The announcement was made by BJP observer for the state and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “Basavaraj S Bommai to be the next CM of Karnataka,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Speaking to media persons after the announcement. Bommai said it is a big responsibility under the present situation.
“It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance,” Karnataka CM elect Basavaraj S Bommai said.
