Barricades outside British High Commission, residence of Commissioner removed by Delhi Police

In a move seen as retaliation for lack of security at the Indian High Commission in London, Delhi Police removed barricades from outside the British High Commission and the residence of the British High Commissioner in Chanakyapuri, reported The Indian Express.

The move come days after the Indian tricolour at the country’s High Commission in London was pulled down by pro-Khalistan activists.

Delhi police said that the barricades were removed after directions from Delhi Police headquarters. The Delhi Police falls under the direct control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that the security arrangements outside the British High Commission are intact. “However, barricades placed on the pathway towards the commission that created hurdles for commuters have been removed,” the cop said.

Meanwhile, a British High Commission spokesperson said, “We do not comment on security matters.”

There has been no official statement on the likely downgrading of security at the British High Commission in Delhi.

The Indian High Commission in London does not have any visible security outside its premises, and a group of people chanting pro-Khalistan slogans took down the Indian flag there on Saturday.

India had lodged strong protest and summoned the “senior-most” British High Commission diplomat, following the incident.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) demanded an explanation for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. “She [Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott] was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention,” MEA said, adding that “India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.”

The UK government said that it will “always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously”.

Foreign Office minister Tariq Ahmad said in a tweet, “Am appalled by today’s attack on the Indian High Commission in London. This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff. The UK Government will always take the security of the Indian High Commission seriously.