Baroda election result: Yogeshwar Dutt banks on star power to work for him in Haryana

Baroda, Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt contested Assembly elections in Haryana from the Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana. He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in September just ahead of the Assembly polls. He is pitted against Congress’ Sri Krishan Hooda who successfully contested in the 2009 and 2014 elections by defeating Kapoor Singh Narwal of INLD each time.

Dutt who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games and the only third Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal undertook foot marches and addresses public meetings to woo the voters in Baroda. In September, when Dutt joined the BJP, the athlete said that he decided to take the political plunge because he was impressed by the works of PM Narendra Modi and that the BJP was the only political party which he could think of as the party’s ideology of nationalism was similar to his way of thinking.

Dutt highlighted the surgical strikes, Article 370 decision in his rallies aggressively. He appealed to the voters for the BJP which has given a leadership that keeps the nation above all. He also spoke about the issues people of his constituency have been facing for years. The athlete vowed to address the water scarcity issue, one of the major issues in Baroda, if he wins. Besides, he also assured voters to develop proper infrastructure for wrestling and other sports in his constituency. Electricity, school education, he said, will also be given attention.

During the campaigns, Dutt appeared to be confident about his candidature from Baroda as he predicted there was a wave in favour of the saffron party. However, an exit poll conducted by News18-IPSOS has projected that Dutt might lose.

Interestingly, Dutt was among the first sportspersons to blast the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana over the decision to reduce cash rewards for international medal winning athletes.

Polling to elect a new government in Haryana concluded peacefully on Monday evening. Several exit polls have predicted that the BJP will return to power for one more term on the 90-member Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on October 24.