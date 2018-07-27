Barmer woman dies in Pakistan; Sushma Swaraj assures help in bringing back mortal remains

Swaraj in a tweet asked Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to help the family members after which he replied: “We are getting in touch with the family in this sad case. Will facilitate the repatriation of remains.” (PTI)

A 65-year-old woman from Rajasthan’s Barmer district died in Pakistan where she had gone to meet her elder sisters, following which External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj assured help to her family members in repatriation of mortal remains. Swaraj in a tweet asked Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to help the family members after which he replied: “We are getting in touch with the family in this sad case. Will facilitate the repatriation of remains.” Reshma, a resident of Agasadi village in Barmer, had gone to Pakistan with her son Syab Khan on June 30. She was supposed to return tomorrow but passed away on July 25.

The bereaved family members here arduously engaged in seeking help to get Reshma’s body back for performing the last rites. Reshma’s another son Jadam had met the district officials and also local MLA Manvendra Singh to seek his intervention. “Family members in Pakistan have been contacted. Efforts are on to help them with the assistance of the External Affairs Ministry. However, chances of receiving the remains by the Thar Express are sheen as the visa of the family expired on July 26,” the MLA said.

He said that the deceased’s relatives in Pakistan are trying to get the extension of their visa. The body would be brought to India next week if their visa is not extended this evening, Singh said. Singh said that the permission to receive the body at Munabao in Barmer has been granted. Now, family members will not have to travel to Jodhpur, he added. The Thar Express doesn’t halt at Barmer and passengers have to board or deboard the train from Jodhpur.