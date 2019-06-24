Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited Barmer in Jasol area of Barmer district of Rajasthan on Monday after 15 people lost their lives and 50 were injured after a pandal fell on them during a religious programme. The tragedy occurred when a 'Ram Katha' was underway at a school ground near Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol village, when strong winds blew and the pandal started swaying and later collapsed trapping many peopl. Although, it is unclear how many people attended the event, but according to the police hundreds were in attendance. The injured people were rushed to different hospitals nearby as authorities scrambled to deal with the tragedy. A video of the incident has surfaced, where the man delivering the 'Ram Katha' stops abruptly as the pandal started moving due to heavy rains. He can be heard saying "Pandal ud raha hai. Baahar nikliye sabhi (The tent is flying. Everybody get out)" before leaving the stage and rushing out himself. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took stock of the situation from Jaipur and ordered a probe into the incident, news agency PTI reported. Gehlot, on his official Twitter, also expressed grief and condoled the deaths of those who attended. He also said that rescue work was being handled by the district administration. Gehlot has announced Rs 5 lakhs each for the next to the next of kin of those who were killed and Rs 2 lakhs to the injured, as per ANI. READ ALSO |\u00a0Crocodile enters Gujarat temple, villagers offer prayers, delay rescue operations \u201cWe have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report. We are thinking of issuing an advisory regarding arrangements and security at such events to prevent similar incidents in future,\u201d Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told ANI. #Rajasthan: Death toll rises to 15 in Barmer pandal collapse accident pic.twitter.com\/CnY2JE2ru1 \u2014 ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019 The Prime Minister\u2019s Office too condoled the tragedy. \u201cCollapse of a \u2018Pandaal\u2019 in Rajasthan\u2019s Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery,\u201d the Prime Minister\u2019s Office quoted Narendra Modi as saying in a tweet. A day after the incident, Union Minister and Barmer MP, Kailash Chaudhary visited the injured in the hospital on Monday. Others who visited the Jasol village included the state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Energy Minister B D Kalla among others.