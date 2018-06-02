Barmer production-sharing contract: Delhi High Court no to seeking extra profit share on extended contract

The Barmer block’s reserves are estimated to be 318.31 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent of gas. (PTI)

In a relief to hydrocarbon explorer Cairn, an arm of Vedanta, the Delhi High Court has ruled that the initial terms must continue for its extended production-sharing contract (PSC) with the government for its prolific Barmer block (RJ-ON-90/1) in Rajasthan, implying that the company won’t have to shell out an extra 10 percentage points as government’s share of “profit petroleum”, between 2020 and 2030. The order could help fast-track investments in the Barmer fields; Cairn had lined up a Rs 30,000-crore plan.

A 10-year extension of the PSC — which was due to expire on May 14, 2020 — was granted by the government in March 2017 under a modified modified policy, which did away with the practice of automatic extension of such contracts. However, the government added the rider of extra profit share to itself, against which the firm later moved the court.

The Barmer block’s reserves are estimated to be 318.31 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent of gas. “The Delhi High Court on May 31, 2018, allowed the writ petition filed by Vedanta Ltd, directing Government of India to extend the Production Sharing Contract for the Rajasthan Block for a period of 10 years beyond the current contract term in accordance with Article 2.1 of the Production Sharing Contract on the same terms and conditions,” Vedanta said in a filing to stock exchanges on Friday.

“The Delhi High Court whilst pronouncing the judgment also directed Government of India to formally communicate its decision extending the Rajasthan Block Production Sharing Contract within two weeks,” it added. Vedanta, which completed the merger of Cairn India with itself in April 2017, had been claiming that it was unsure about investing an additional Rs 30,000 crore in the project given the uncertainty over the policies. The court’s order will encourage the firm to increase the pace of investment. State-run ONGC picked up 30% share in the Barmer block as the government nominee in 1995.

Vedanta, which was of the view that the PSC should be automatically extended, had sought extension for the block back in 2009 and ONGC later also concurred, considering the substantial reserves in the block.

However, given there was no response from the government, the Delhi HC in November 2016 asked the government to take a decision within two months. The government came with the new policy in March 2017, which allowed automatic extension of PSC with additional government share. Vedanta approached the court again seeking relief.