Bareilly Cantonment Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting to begin shortly, SP pins hopes on Supriya Aron 

Bareilly Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: Here, Samajwadi Party’s Supriya Aron faces a direct challenge from the BJP’s Sanjeev Agarwal and the Congress’ Mohammad Islam Ansari.

Bareilly Cantt Election Result 2022 Live Updates, Supriya Aron Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Bareilly Cantonment, an assembly segment which falls under the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, is expected to witness a triangular contest the BJP, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. The seat has been a BJP stronghold for the past one decade. Here, the counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself.

Supriya Aron, a former Mayor of Bareilly, is Samajwadi Party’s candidate from the seat. She jumped the ship from the Congress to the SP just days after the Grand Old Party named her its candidate from the same assembly constituency.

Talking to PTI, Supriya Aron said she switched over to the SP after receiving feedback from the people that the Congress was not in a position to stop the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Aron faces a direct challenge from the BJP’s Sanjeev Agarwal and the Congress’ Mohammad Islam Ansari. The BJP dropped sitting MLA Rajesh Agarwal, despite him winning twice from the seat in 2012 and 2017.

In the 2017 UP Assembly polls, Rajesh Agarwal won the seat by defeating Mujahid Hassan Khan of INC by a margin of 12664 votes which was 6.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency.

In 2012, Agarwal defeated Fahim Sabir Ansari of SP by a margin of 18949 votes which was 12.31 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

Supriya Aron had unsuccessfully contested from the same seat on a Congress ticket in 2012.

She had courted controversy recently over her comments after a stampede-like situation had emerged during a marathon for girls organised by the Congress in Bareilly, resulting in injuries to three girls.

“People had gone to Vaishno Devi on a pilgrimage (on New Year Day), what happened there? What will you call it? It is human tendency to race ahead (of others). Here it is girls who are studying in schools and a little bit of ‘bhaag daurh’ took place,” she had said drawing a parallel with the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu that had left 12 people dead.