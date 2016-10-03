Baramulla attack: Rahul Gandhi condemns the attack, sends out his condolences to the family of martyr

Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

At least two terrorists and a BSF personnel were killed while one BSF jawan was injured when militants attacked two adjoining camps of Army and the paramilitary force at Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir late night on Sunday. Condemning the attacks, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi tweeted that terror and hatred can never succeed against the courage and resolve of our bravehearts.

Rahul tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with our soldiers as they defend and protect our country. Salute to the martyr who laid down his life. Strongly condemn the attack on the army base in Baramulla. Terror and hatred can never succeed against the courage and resolve of our bravehearts.”

The heavily-armed terrorists attacked the two camps belonging to Rashtriya Rifles and Border Security Force late last night, leading to a fierce gun-battle with the security forces. Following the firefight, two terrorists were killed by the forces while one BSF personnel, who was hit by bullets, succumbed to his injuries later, a Home Ministry spokesperson said in New Delhi.