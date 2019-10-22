Baramati: Facing muddy waters, voters make bridge using tractor trolleys to reach polling booth

Baramati: Kambleshwar village voters make tractor trolley bridge to reach polling booth.

The Madhya Maharashtra region has been witnessing sporadic rains for the last few days. As a result, several villages, tehsils and talukas have been waterlogged. The situation was no different in Pune district on the day of election on Monday. Wet weather over the weekend and rain forecast for Monday gave anxious moments to both the Election Commission and political parties as they were jittery that unpleasant weather could seriously impact the polling process. However, the weather improved on Monday, but the muddy waters remained a hindrance for people in many rural areas who came out to vote.

In Baramati, a city in Pune district, which was badly affected by the rains, voters set an example as they came out in large numbers to vote. Locals in Kambleshwar village with the help of local administration joined tractor trolleys together so that voters can reach a polling booth to participate in the festival of democracy. The six trolleys were connected to each other creating some 50-feet long bridge.

The makeshift bridge was placed outside a polling station that was located in a zila parishad school as its entire ground remained submerged, thus blocking the entrance of voters. The villagers and administration lined up six tractor trailers to enable people to reach the booth.

Since early morning, villagers were seen using the makeshift bridge to reach the booth to cast their vote. The makeshift bridge gained the attention of the government and the Election Commission as well.

“Trolley Bridge for Voting. Kambaleshwar Gramin of Baramati constituency set unique example in front of the country. The district council of this village has a polling booth, 50 feet road prepared for the voters by placing 6 tractor trolleys in spite of heavy water accumulated,” the Maharashtra Information Centre said in a tweet.

Kambleshwar village is about 30km from Baramati in Pune district. It falls under the Phaltan taluka. The village was water-logged due to sporadically heavy rains in the region for the past couple of days. Though the weather improved on Monday, several areas remained inundated.

“Despite heavy rains, voters being facilitated by innovative, available means! Polling stations 351 and 352. Kambleshwar village, Maharashtra,” ECI spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan took to Twitter to share the news about the bridge.

“As it was a difficult situation for the villagers to cast their votes due to waterlogging, the administration combined six tractor trolleys to make a bridge to ease out the situation for them,” she added.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting from Baramati assembly seat against BJP’s Gopichand Padalkar. The results will be announced on October 24.