Baramati election result 2019: Ajit Pawar in battle for survival in family bastion

Ajit Pawar is seeking re-election from Baramati Assembly seat.

Baramati, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting elections from the Baramati Assembly seat. The Baramati seat has been a traditional bastion for the Pawar family. This election, the ruling BJP fixated on denting Pawar’s hold on the seat and has fielded Gopichand Padalkar, a Dhangar community leader. Gopichand left the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ahead of the elections and joined the BJP. Eight others including five independents are in the fray from here.

Ajit Pawar is the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. He has been representing the Baramati seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 1991.

The NCP strongman is fighting a battle for survival from his family bastion this time. He had resigned as MLA just ahead of the elections after being named by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. He had declared that he will ‘fight fire with fire’.

In his rallies, Ajit Pawar raised the Enforcement Directorate action against him in the bank scam. He demanded to know when the ED will take action against other politicians on the board of banks where a scam of Rs 25,000 crore is alleged. The two-time former deputy CM claimed that there was no corruption in and all outstanding loans have been recovered. He went on to point out in his rallies that the bank has also made a profit of Rs 285 crore.

In the 2014 elections, Ajit Pawar won from here by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 89,791 votes, pocketing a vote share of 65.92%. Several opinion polls have predicted that Ajit Pawar is likely to win from the family stronghold.