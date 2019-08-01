Barabanki schoolgirl’s tough poser to UP cop on Unnao case goes viral | WATCH VIDEO

A Barabanki schoolgirl posed some tough questions to a top cop. (Photo: YouTube video grab)

Unnao rape case news: A Class 11 girl posed some tough questions to a Uttar Pradesh police officer over the Unnao rape case which has taken the country by storm. The role of the UP Police has come under scrutiny in the case which involves now expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

As part of a security awareness week event, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) RS Gautam visited a school in Barabanki on Wednesday. Interacting with students in one of the schools, the senior cop talked about how girls should remain alert and contact the women safety toll-free number if they feel unsafe anytime.

Immediately after his statement, a girl student shot a question back at the ASP referring to the Unnao case. “If the person against whom we are complaining comes to know about it, and if we have an accident, what will happen?” she said.

“Will I get justice on registering a protest? Because in Unnao an MLA had outraged the modesty of a girl, and when she was fighting the legal battle, she had an accident. She is now battling for her life,” the girl asked much to the discomfort of the police officer.

“All complainants to toll-free number would be provided help,” he replied.

The video of the incident was flashed in the media all over and Priyanka Gandhi also latched on to the opportunity to question the Uttar Pradesh government over the case.

“‘If some resourceful person does anything wrong then will our voices against him be heard’. This is the question posed to the Uttar Pradesh government by a girl student from Barabanki at a girls awareness event. This question is on the minds of all girls and women in UP. BJP must answer,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi along with the video.

Earlier this week, a car in which Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her relatives and advocate, was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. While two of her aunts were killed, the Unnao rape survivor and her advocate were grievously injured. They are battling for life in a Lucknow hospital.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the accident case, has booked 10 people so far, including MLA Kuldeep Sengar who is already behind bars on charges of raping the Unnao woman in 2017.