Barabanki accident: 18 killed, 25 injured after truck hits bus in Uttar Pradesh; PM Modi announces compensation

At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck collided with a double-decker bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Tuesday night. The accident took place in the Kotwali Ramsanehighat area. The private bus was on its way to Bihar from Ludhiana in Punjab.

According to reports, the bus was parked on the road after its axle broke down. A speeding truck coming from behind hit it leading to the casualties.

The collision forced the bus to move ahead which crushed the labourers who were sleeping in front of it. Those injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“Deeply saddened by the news of road accident in Barabanki, UP. My condolences to the bereaved families. I have also spoken to CM Yogi ji. Arrangements are being made for proper treatment of all the injured comrades,” said PM Modi in a Hindi tweet.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, said the PMO.

“The death of people in a road accident in Ramsanehighat area of district Barabanki is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls at His feet and speedy recovery to the injured,” said CM Adityanath.

Around 130 people were travelling on the bus.