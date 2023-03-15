Bar Council of India permits foreign lawyers and firms to practice in India

In a significant development, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has decided to permit foreign lawyers and law firms to practice in areas such as foreign law, international legal issues and arbitration matters, which it said will be mutually beneficial for lawyers from India and abroad.

With that objective, the apex bar body has notified the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022.

Also Read Supreme Court refers same-sex marriage pleas to Constitution bench



The objects of the rules notified said the law practice in India will be opened for “foreign lawyers in the field of practice of foreign law; diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters and in international arbitration cases would go a long way in helping legal profession/domain grow in India to the benefit of lawyers in India too.”

The BCI said this opening up will be restricted, well controlled and regulated to ensure it is mutually beneficial for lawyers from India and abroad.