Banners in Lucknow with details of those who ‘damaged public property’ during anti-CAA protests

Published: March 6, 2020 4:19:25 PM

The banners state that the properties of the accused will be confiscated if they fail to pay the compensation.

On the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Lucknow administration has put up banners with photographs and other details of those who have been identified for realising compensation for the damage to public property during anti-CAA protests last year.

The banners that were put up at important road crossings in the city late on Thursday night bear the photographs, names and addresses of those accused of indulging in vandalism during the anti-CAA protests in December last year.

A spokesperson of the state government said the banners were put up on the directives of the chief minister at important intersections, including the main road crossing in the busy Hazratganj area.

The banners carried the details of those who allegedly damaged public property under the garb of protests and demonstrations, and against whom recovery notices have already been issued, he added.

The banners state that the properties of the accused will be confiscated if they fail to pay the compensation.

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) had turned violent in the state capital in December last year.

Over 50 accused rioters were subsequently identified and issued recovery notices for damaging public property worth over Rs 1.55 crore.

