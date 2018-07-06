​​​
  3. Banned! Yogi Adityanath government bans plastic in the entire Uttar Pradesh from July 15 – What residents must know

Banned! Yogi Adityanath government bans plastic in the entire Uttar Pradesh from July 15 – What residents must know

Uttar Pradesh government has banned the use of polythene bags and items of common use made of plastic from July 15, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today.

By: | Lucknow/barabanki | Updated: July 6, 2018 6:59 PM
Yogi Adityanath, Yogi Adityanath government, plastic ban in uttar pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh government The chief minister made the initial announcement earlier in the day in Barabanki, while addressing a `van mahotsav’. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh government has banned the use of polythene bags and items of common use made of plastic from July 15, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today. “We have decided to ban plastic in the entire state from July 15,” he said on Twitter. “I appeal that after July 15 plastic cups, glasses and polythene should not be used at any level. This will need the cooperation of all of you,” the message in Hindi, released by the CM’s office, said. The UP moves comes within days of a similar ban coming into effect in Maharashtra. Adityanath’s tweet did not give further details. It was not immediately clear if there were any exemptions to the ban, and no details of penalties were announced.

The chief minister made the initial announcement earlier in the day in Barabanki, while addressing a `van mahotsav’. “We have issued an order banning use of plastic in the entire state from July 15,” he said there. “I appeal to the people not to use cups and glasses made of plastic and polythene from July 15. All of us have should work together for this,” he said.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top