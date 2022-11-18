Bank Strike on November 19: Bank association calls strike tomorrow, services at PSBs likely to be affected

Bank Strike on 19 November 2022: The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has called a strike on Saturday to protest against the incessant outsourcing of jobs. The strike is likely to impact services at branches of public sector banks (PSBs) on Saturday.

Banks are open on November 19 which is the third Saturday of the month, when banks remain operational. All banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays, while the second and fourth Saturdays are scheduled bank holidays. However, private sector banks will not be impacted by the strike.

Several banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank, have already informed their customers that services would be affected if the November 19 strike takes place.

Also Read: Banks’ union to go ahead with strike today

Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday said that if the strike materialises, a certain section of the banks’ employees may participate in strike on the said date, in which case, it is likely that the normal functioning of the branches/offices of the bank may get affected.

AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said that outsourcing jobs by some backs are putting the privacy of customers and their money at risk. He also said that outsourcing is leading to a reduction in recruitment at the lower levels.

While the strike is called by AIBEA, other unions are supporting the entity’s strike. There are nine unions in the banking sector, including Aibea, All India Bank Officers’ Association, National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation, Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress, National Organisation of Bank Workers and National Organization of Bank Officers’.