Bank manager jailed for accepting bribe from farmer for sanctioning loan

The allegation in the case was that the accused Akshaya Kumar Sahoo, then Branch Manager, Andhra Bank, Sompeta, Srikakulam District, was caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000. (Representational photo)

A court here has sentenced a bank official to one year rigorous imprisonment on two counts and a fine of Rs 8,000 for accepting a bribe from a farmer for sanctioning and disbursement of loan.

The allegation in the case was that the accused Akshaya Kumar Sahoo, then Branch Manager, Andhra Bank, Sompeta, Srikakulam District, was caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for sanction and disbursement of the loan of Rs 2 lakh towards purchasing cows and buffaloes, CBI said in a release here.

After completion of trial, second additional special judge for CBI cases, Visakhapatnam, yesterday convicted the official under the Prevention of Corruption act and ordered that sentences would run concurrently.