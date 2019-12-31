Bank fraud: ED attaches over Rs 124-crore assets of media group

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2019 1:46:41 PM

The case pertains to Pixion Media Pvt Ltd, Pearl Media Pvt Ltd, Mahuaa Media Pvt Ltd, Pixion Vision Pvt Ltd, Pearl Studio Pvt Ltd, Pearl Vision Pvt Ltd, Century Communication Ltd, and its directors P K Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari and others, it said in a statement.

Enforcement Directorate, ED, ED attached property, media group ED,The group companies “fraudulently” availed loans to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore from banks, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

Assets worth over Rs 124 crore of a media group have been attached in connection with a money laundering case against it linked to an alleged bank fraud case, the probe agency said on Tuesday. The case pertains to Pixion Media Pvt Ltd, Pearl Media Pvt Ltd, Mahuaa Media Pvt Ltd, Pixion Vision Pvt Ltd, Pearl Studio Pvt Ltd, Pearl Vision Pvt Ltd, Century Communication Ltd, and its directors P K Tewari, Anand Tewari, Abhishiek Tewari and others, it said in a statement.

Properties worth a total Rs 127.74 crore have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and they include 11 commercial plots and floors of the group companies in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata, it said. The group companies “fraudulently” availed loans to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore from banks, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bank fraud: ED attaches over Rs 124-crore assets of media group
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra: Power elites stage a comeback as Uddhav Thackerey expands cabinet
2Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who signed mercy petition for Yakub Menon is now minister in Maharashtra
3Infant deaths: Toll climbs to 91 at Kota hospital as 14 more children die, BJP to send central panel