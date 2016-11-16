Bank employee dies while on duty

The deceased, identified as Tukaram Tanpure, was working as a messenger with the State Bank of India’s branch in Rajgurunagar, about 40 kms from here, they said. (Reuters)

A 54-year-old bank employee today died after he collapsed in the branch during office hours, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Tukaram Tanpure, was working as a messenger with the State Bank of India’s branch in Rajgurunagar, about 40 kms from here, they said.

“Tanpure was working with us as messenger and today afternoon, when he was sitting in one of the cabins of the branch, he collapsed on the floor and became unconscious,” the bank’s branch manager Shridhar Iyer said.

Tanpure was rushed to a Chakan-based private hospital, where he was declared dead on admission, he said.

When asked if the branch was crowded with customers in the wake of demonetisation, Iyer said since morning there was crowd in the branch, however, it was controlled and manageable.

Dr Amol Benke, a physician at Unicare hospital in Chakan, said that Tanpure was brought to the hospital at around 1.45 PM and he was already dead.

“Prime-facie, it appears to be a case of cardiac arrest, however, exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the postmortem,” he said.

The process of registering a case was on, police said.