Bank asks Haryana tea seller to repay Rs 50 crore after he applies for a small loan!

The bank gave him a reason for loan rejection that he has pending loans that he needs to pay.

In a bid to make the ends meet amidst Coronavirus pandemic, a roadside tea seller in Kurukshetra region of Haryana decided to take a small loan from a bank. To his dismay, things didn’t work out as he expected and the response he received from the bank was rather shocking. Not only his loan application was rejected but he also received a repayment notice for a loan of Rs 50 crore from the bank.

News agency ANI today reported the repayment notice served by the bank to the teaseller. What is more surprising is that while the bank considers him a loan defaulter, the tea-seller has never taken any such loan for that amount from the bank. The tea seller informed ANI that it is the first time he has applied for a bank loan because in the ongoing pandemic, it was difficult for him to sustain. “Bank rejected it saying I already have a debt of Rs 50 crore, don’t know how it is possible,” ANI tweeted quoting the tea seller as saying. The tweet also showed a picture of the repayment notice that the bank had served him.

According to the tea seller, he earns on a daily basis to fulfill his needs and at times like these, when roadside businesses are not flourishing, there is a requirement for money. He said since he simply cannot take money from people, he decided to take the help from the bank. He said that the bank gave him a reason for loan rejection that he has pending loans that he needs to pay.

On checking the details, the tea seller revealed that the bank loan documents had his name (who might be someone else of the same name or could be an imposter) but he has never taken any such loan.