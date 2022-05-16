Bangladeshi national, living illegally in India, arrested by ED for bank fraud of Rs 9,000 crore in his own country

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested six persons, including the mastermind, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a bank fraud of Rs 9,000 crore in Bangladesh.

Among the arrested is one Proshanta Kumar Halder, a Bangladeshi national, who is accused of defrauding banks of his own country and forging his identity as an Indian citizen to float businesses in India.

The arrests came after the ED carried out raids at 11 premises linked to Bangladeshi nationals Proshanta Kumar Halder, Pritish Kumar Halder and their associates across the state of West Bengal.

Proshanta was arrested along with his five associates during these searches.

The ED said that Proshanta was found in the disguised identity of Indian citizen as Shibshankar Halder. “During searches it was revealed that he along with his other associates fraudulently obtained various government identities like ration card from, Indian voter ID card, PAN and Aadhar card,” the ED was quoted by India Today as saying.

According to the central agency, these Bangladeshi have not just floated businesses in India on the basis of fake identities, but have also purchased properties in West Bengal.

“It has been further revealed that the subject case is an offence of Cross Border Implication under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as Proshanta Kumar Halder has been found to be accused in over 10000 crore Bangladesh Taka (Rs 9000 crore) bank fraud in Bangladesh and alleged to have siphoned off money outside Bangladesh to various countries. Besides his Bangladesh and Indian passport, he was also found in possession of Grenada passport,” the ED added.

The Interpol had also issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Proshanta based on a request from the Bangladesh government.