‘Bangladesh set to overtake India’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over IMF projections on per capita GDP

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the Centre after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its recent projections showed Bangladesh catching up with India in terms of per capita income. Sharing a graph showing the projection of per capita gross domestic product, Rahul Gandhi said: “Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP’s hate-filled cultural nationalism: Bangladesh set to overtake India.”

Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP’s hate-filled cultural nationalism: Bangladesh set to overtake India. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/waOdsLNUVg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 14, 2020

The graph shared by Rahul Gandhi shows Bangladesh closing in on India in terms of per capita GDP. As per the graph, India has per capita GDP $1888 while Bangladesh has $1876.5. Sharing the same graph, the Congress party too attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said: “Well done PM Modi, achhe din have finally come – for Bangladesh.”

On Tuesday, the IMF said that the Indian economy was projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year but could bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thereby regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy and beating China’s projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent.

The Congress as well as Rahul Gandhi have been attacking Prime Minister Modi for his ‘poor’ handling of the economy. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi listed the issue of GST compensation, Covid-19, economy, corporate tax cut, and state borrowing issue to target Prime Minister Modi.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Centre promises GST revenue for States. Economy shattered by the PM and Covid. PM gives 1.4 lakh Crs tax cuts to Corporates, buys 2 planes for himself for 8400 crores. The Centre has no money to pay States. FM tells States- Borrow. Why is your CM mortgaging your future for Modi?”