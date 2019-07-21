Bangladesh Home Minister to visit India on August 7; dialogue with Amit Shah

This will be the first interaction of Shah with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country's home minister nearly two months ago.
Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will visit India on August 7 during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Amit Shah and is expected to discuss issues like illegal immigration and anti-terror cooperation, officials said Sunday.
This will be the first interaction of Shah with a foreign leader after assuming charge as the country’s home minister nearly two months ago.
Also read: Replace EVMs with ballot papers, demands Mamata Banerjee
Khan will have bilateral talks with the home minister on August 7 when issues concerning both the countries will be discussed threadbare, a Home Ministry official told PTI.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.