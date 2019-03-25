Bangladesh Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan to visit India next week

By: | Published: March 25, 2019 8:49 PM

Anti-terror cooperation, movement of illegal immigrants, and smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition and a few other issues are expected to be discussed during the talks which will also be attended by top internal security officials of India and Bangladesh, a Home Ministry official said.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan is likely to visit India next week during which he is expected to discuss various issues, including anti-terror cooperation and movement of illegal immigrants, officials said. According to the plan, Khan will have bilateral talks with Home Minister Rajnath Singh on April 1, where issues concerning both the countries will be discussed threadbare.

Anti-terror cooperation, movement of illegal immigrants, and smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition and a few other issues are expected to be discussed during the talks which will also be attended by top internal security officials of India and Bangladesh, a Home Ministry official said. However, no pact or memorandum of understanding will be signed during the Bangladesh home minister’s visit as the model code of conduct is in force due to the Lok Sabha election.

Radicalisation of youths and Rohingya refugees issues may figure in the dialogue, another official said. During the delegation-level talks, steps to be taken to strengthen the existing mechanism to check movement of illegal immigrants and smuggling of cattle, narcotics and other items through the porous Indo-Bangla border will figure prominently, the official said. India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.

