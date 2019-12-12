Bangladesh Foreign Minister cancels India visit amid unrest over Citizenship Amendment Bill passage

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 12, 2019 4:48:48 PM

According to an earlier advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Momen was scheduled to arrive here at 5:20 pm on Thursday. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister has cancelled his trip to India over prevailing situation following passage of the Bill, sources said.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister cancels India visit, Bangladesh Minister India visit, Bangladesh Minister visit cancelled, CAB protests, citizenship bill protests assam, CAB Assam protestThere have been massive protests in Assam and several northeastern states against the proposed legislation. (IE)

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen has cancelled his three-day visit to India beginning Thursday over the situation arising out of the passage of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, diplomatic sources said.

According to an earlier advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Momen was scheduled to arrive here at 5:20 pm on Thursday. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister has cancelled his trip to India over prevailing situation following passage of the Bill, sources said.

There have been massive protests in Assam and several northeastern states against the proposed legislation which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bangladesh Foreign Minister cancels India visit amid unrest over Citizenship Amendment Bill passage
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1CAB clears Rajya Sabha test: Pained to see Shiv Sena compromise on ideology for the greed of power, says Devendra Fadnavis
2‘No one can take away your rights’, PM Modi assures people of Assam as anti-CAB protests rage
3Ex-US president Eisenhower wanted to support India for its own right as a democracy, says Richard Verma